Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224876
- Date Died
- March 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Nannette D. Boger
3120 Great Oak StreetZephyrhills FL 33543
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Geraldine M. Abate
11531 Glendora LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, March 23, 2017
Fiduciary
Nannette D. Boger
3120 Great Oak StreetZephyrhills FL 33543
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224876—Estate of Geraldine M. Abate. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
