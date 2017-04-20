Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224877
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Constantine George Lakios
23951 Euclid-Chagrin ParkwayRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
George C. Lakios
23951 Euclid-Chagrin ParkwayRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Fiduciary
Constantine George Lakios
23951 Euclid-Chagrin ParkwayRichmond Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224877—Estate of George C. Lakios. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
