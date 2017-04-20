Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224878
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David Marrapodi
4699 Belfiore RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122-6724
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Decedent
Carmela Marrapodi
4699 Belfiore RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122-6724
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Fiduciary
David Marrapodi
4699 Belfiore RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44122-6724
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Text2017 EST 224878—Estate of Carmela Marrapodi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
