Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224878
Date Died
February 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David Marrapodi
4699 Belfiore Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122-6724
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Decedent

Carmela Marrapodi
4699 Belfiore Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122-6724

Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017

Fiduciary

David Marrapodi
4699 Belfiore Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44122-6724
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Text

2017 EST 224878—Estate of Carmela Marrapodi. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
