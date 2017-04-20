Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224880
- Date Died
- February 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Gordon L. Moore
14567 Janice DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, February 6, 2017
Applicant
Roselin D. Moore
14567 Janice DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 224880—Estate of Gordon L. Moore Sr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.