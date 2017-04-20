Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224880
Date Died
February 6, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Gordon L. Moore
14567 Janice Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Monday, February 6, 2017

Applicant

Roselin D. Moore
14567 Janice Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 224880—Estate of Gordon L. Moore Sr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
