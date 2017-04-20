Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224881
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 16, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Loralee A. Guggenbiller
4850 Snow Blossom LaneBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Company L.P.A
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Next of Kin
Joseph Latek
9491 River Birch RunBrecksville OH 44141
Next of Kin
Jennifer Nelson
8160 Carrington PlaceChagrin Falls OH 44023
Next of Kin
Richard Latek
635 Overhill RoadBloomfield Hills MI 48301
Next of Kin
Richard Latek
2800 Don Quixote Dr.Punta Gorda FL 33950
Next of Kin
Marlene Garbe
4519 Golf Creek Dr.Toledo OH 43623
Ward
Marylyn B. Latek
9500 Broadview Rd., Danbury Senior LivingBroadview Heights OH 44147-2595
Text2017 GRD 224881—Re: Marylyn B. Latek. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. J. Meraglio, Jr., atty.
