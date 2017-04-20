Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224881
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 16, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Loralee A. Guggenbiller
4850 Snow Blossom Lane
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Russell John Meraglio Jr.
Reminger Company L.P.A
1400 Midland Building
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Next of Kin

Joseph Latek
9491 River Birch Run
Brecksville OH 44141

Next of Kin

Jennifer Nelson
8160 Carrington Place
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Next of Kin

Richard Latek
635 Overhill Road
Bloomfield Hills MI 48301

Next of Kin

Richard Latek
2800 Don Quixote Dr.
Punta Gorda FL 33950

Next of Kin

Marlene Garbe
4519 Golf Creek Dr.
Toledo OH 43623

Ward

Marylyn B. Latek
9500 Broadview Rd., Danbury Senior Living
Broadview Heights OH 44147-2595

Text

2017 GRD 224881—Re: Marylyn B. Latek. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. J. Meraglio, Jr., atty.
