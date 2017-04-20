Date Filed Thursday, April 20, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224881 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 16, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 224881—Re: Marylyn B. Latek. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. J. Meraglio, Jr., atty.