Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224884
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Eloise Cooper
4780 Sentinel DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Applicant
Laurel Mae Cooper Blatnik
34350 Ada DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Jeannette M. Weaver, Attorney at Law
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Commissioner
Jeannette M. Weaver
8748 Brecksville Road, Suite 200Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 224884—Estate of Eloise Cooper. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Weaver, atty.
