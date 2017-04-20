Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224884
Date Died
October 11, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Eloise Cooper
4780 Sentinel Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Applicant

Laurel Mae Cooper Blatnik
34350 Ada Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Jeannette Marie Weaver
Jeannette M. Weaver, Attorney at Law
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Commissioner

Jeannette M. Weaver
8748 Brecksville Road, Suite 200
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 224884—Estate of Eloise Cooper. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Weaver, atty.
