Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224885
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 6, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
David W. Miller
421 Holly DriveBerea OH 44017
Decedent
Nancy Kelley
3423 Klusner AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Text2017 EST 224885—Estate of Nancy Kelley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
