Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224885
Date Died
March 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

David W. Miller
421 Holly Drive
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Nancy Kelley
3423 Klusner Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 224885—Estate of Nancy Kelley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
