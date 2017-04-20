Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224887
Date Died
March 31, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Stephen J. Vargo
10890 Prospect Rd., Kemper House
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Robert S. Horbaly
1301 East 9th Street, Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Stephen Horbaly
Walter | Haverfield
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1821

Fiduciary

Robert S. Horbaly
1301 East 9th Street, Suite 3500
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert Stephen Horbaly
Walter | Haverfield
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1821

Text

2017 EST 224887—Estate of Stephen J. Vargo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Horbaly, atty.
