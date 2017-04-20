Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224887
- Date Died
- March 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Stephen J. Vargo
10890 Prospect Rd., Kemper HouseStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, March 31, 2017
Applicant
Robert S. Horbaly
1301 East 9th Street, Suite 3500Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Walter | Haverfield
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1821
Fiduciary
Robert S. Horbaly
1301 East 9th Street, Suite 3500Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Walter | Haverfield
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1821
Text2017 EST 224887—Estate of Stephen J. Vargo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Horbaly, atty.
About your information and the public record.