Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224888
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 16, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Jodie H. Kopp
20185 Parkside Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Kreig J Brusnahan and Assoc
158-A Lear Rd
Avon Lake OH 44012
Ward
Sage Kirby Kopp
20185 Parkside Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 224888—Re: Sage Kirby Kopp. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. J. R. Prudhoe, atty.
