Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224888
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 16, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Jodie H. Kopp
20185 Parkside Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Robert Prudhoe
Kreig J Brusnahan and Assoc
158-A Lear Rd
Avon Lake OH 44012

Ward

Sage Kirby Kopp
20185 Parkside Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 224888—Re: Sage Kirby Kopp. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. J. R. Prudhoe, atty.
