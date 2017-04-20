Date Filed Thursday, April 20, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224888 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 16, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224888—Re: Sage Kirby Kopp. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. J. R. Prudhoe, atty.