Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224889
Date Died
December 31, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Marie R. Shaw
3024 Valley Lane Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Applicant

Edward M. Murhulik
11441 E. Raleigh Avenue
Mesa AZ 85212
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Commissioner

James Nabors
11221 Pearl Rd. Suite 5
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 224889—Estate of Marie R. Shaw. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.

 