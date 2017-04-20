Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224889
- Date Died
- December 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Marie R. Shaw
3024 Valley Lane DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2016
Applicant
Edward M. Murhulik
11441 E. Raleigh AvenueMesa AZ 85212
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Commissioner
James Nabors
11221 Pearl Rd. Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 224889—Estate of Marie R. Shaw. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
