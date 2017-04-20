Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224890
Date Died
December 2, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Joseph J. Nagy
4619 East 49th Street
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, December 2, 2015

Applicant

Gerald J. Nagy
4619 East 49th Street
Cleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Fiduciary

Gerald J. Nagy
4619 East 49th Street
Cleveland OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 224890—Estate of Joseph J. Nagy. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 