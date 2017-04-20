Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224890
- Date Died
- December 2, 2015
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Joseph J. Nagy
4619 East 49th StreetCleveland OH 44125
Applicant
Gerald J. Nagy
4619 East 49th StreetCleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Fiduciary
Gerald J. Nagy
4619 East 49th StreetCleveland OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 224890—Estate of Joseph J. Nagy. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
