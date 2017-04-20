Date Filed Thursday, April 20, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224891 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $145,000.00 Date Died March 21, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224891—Estate of Robert T. Rodriguez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $145,000.00. J. J. Urban, atty.