Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224891
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$145,000.00
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lynn Utrata
2733 Apple Twig Way
Charlotte NC 28270
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Robert T. Rodriguez
19790 Dell Drive
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 EST 224891—Estate of Robert T. Rodriguez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $145,000.00. J. J. Urban, atty.
