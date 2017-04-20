Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224891
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $145,000.00
- Date Died
- March 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lynn Utrata
2733 Apple Twig WayCharlotte NC 28270
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Robert T. Rodriguez
19790 Dell DriveStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 224891—Estate of Robert T. Rodriguez. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $145,000.00. J. J. Urban, atty.
