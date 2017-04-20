Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224895
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 4, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Jada Hart
13420 Forest Hill Avenue Apt. 4
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Marzia Hart
13420 Forest Hill Avenue Apt. 4
East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Karin Shih Kan
Tsilimos, Dolesh and Pena, LLC
7000 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 GRD 224895—Re: Jada Hart. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Kan, atty.
