Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224895
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 4, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Jada Hart
13420 Forest Hill Avenue Apt. 4East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant
Marzia Hart
13420 Forest Hill Avenue Apt. 4East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Tsilimos, Dolesh and Pena, LLC
7000 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 GRD 224895—Re: Jada Hart. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Kan, atty.
