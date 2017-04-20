Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224896
- Date Died
- October 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kevin String
3175 Norwood Dr.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Ralph E. String
31749 Trillium TrailPepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 224896—Estate of Ralph E. String. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
