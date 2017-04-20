Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224896
Date Died
October 18, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kevin String
3175 Norwood Dr.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Joyce Gorretta
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Ralph E. String
31749 Trillium Trail
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224896—Estate of Ralph E. String. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
