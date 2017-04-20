Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224900
Date Died
October 19, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

George Lawrence
5145 Clement Dr.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Applicant

Leslie V. Knapp
1745 Glenwood
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Joyce Gorretta
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 224900—Estate of George Lawrence. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
