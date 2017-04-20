Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224900
- Date Died
- October 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
George Lawrence
5145 Clement Dr.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Leslie V. Knapp
1745 GlenwoodTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 224900—Estate of George Lawrence. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
