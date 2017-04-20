Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224902
- Date Died
- March 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard T. Johnson
8380 Royal Ridge DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017
Applicant
Roger M. Kacirek
8380 Royal Ridge DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Michael L. Thal
1785 E 47th St
Cleveland OH 44103-2417
Fiduciary
Roger M. Kacirek
8380 Royal Ridge DriveParma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael L. Thal
1785 E 47th St
Cleveland OH 44103-2417
Text2017 EST 224902—Estate of Richard T. Johnson Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Thal, atty.
