Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224902
Date Died
March 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard T. Johnson
8380 Royal Ridge Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017

Applicant

Roger M. Kacirek
8380 Royal Ridge Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Lee Thal
Michael L. Thal
1785 E 47th St
Cleveland OH 44103-2417

Fiduciary

Roger M. Kacirek
8380 Royal Ridge Drive
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Lee Thal
Michael L. Thal
1785 E 47th St
Cleveland OH 44103-2417

Text

2017 EST 224902—Estate of Richard T. Johnson Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Thal, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 