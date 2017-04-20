Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224907
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$50,000.00
Date Died
November 17, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Marjorie H. Johnson
14014 Shaker Blvd. Apt. 503
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016

Applicant

James M. Johnson
11 Crocker St.
Somerville MA 02143

Text

2017 EST 224907—Estate of Marjorie H. Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00.
