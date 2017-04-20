Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224907
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $50,000.00
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marjorie H. Johnson
14014 Shaker Blvd. Apt. 503Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016
Applicant
James M. Johnson
11 Crocker St.Somerville MA 02143
Text2017 EST 224907—Estate of Marjorie H. Johnson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00.
