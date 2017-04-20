Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224911
Date Died
December 8, 2010
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

William H. Blackmon
2890 Van Aken Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

David Cooper
1179 Bender Avenue
East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Earle Cicero Horton
Horton & Horton Co LPA
1201 East 9th. Street,
Cleveland OH 44114-2507

Text

2017 EST 224911—Estate of William H. Blackmon. Application to administer estate filed. E. C. Horton, atty.
