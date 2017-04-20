Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224911
- Date Died
- December 8, 2010
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
William H. Blackmon
2890 Van Aken Blvd.Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant
David Cooper
1179 Bender AvenueEast Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Horton & Horton Co LPA
1201 East 9th. Street,
Cleveland OH 44114-2507
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 224911—Estate of William H. Blackmon. Application to administer estate filed. E. C. Horton, atty.
