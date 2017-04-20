Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224912
- Date Died
- December 6, 2004
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Constantine Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public SquareCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Johney Turner
3407 E. 118th St. #UpprCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Monday, December 6, 2004
Text2017 EST 224912—Estate of Johney Turner. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. K. Webster, atty.
