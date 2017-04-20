Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224912
Date Died
December 6, 2004
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Constantine Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Johney Turner
3407 E. 118th St. #Uppr
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Monday, December 6, 2004

Text

2017 EST 224912—Estate of Johney Turner. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. K. Webster, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 