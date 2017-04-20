Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224915
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 18, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Emily Mcgee
1575 Holmden Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia Westbrook McKay
Patricia W McKay
17477 Chillicothe Rd
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Ward

Michael J. Mcgee
1575 Holmden Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 224915—Re: Michael J. McGee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. W. McKay, atty.
