Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, April 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224915
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 18, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Emily Mcgee
1575 Holmden RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia W McKay
17477 Chillicothe Rd
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Ward
Michael J. Mcgee
1575 Holmden RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 224915—Re: Michael J. McGee. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. P. W. McKay, atty.
