Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224916
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 1, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Isabel Irene Schuett
3823 Cullen Drive
Cleveland OH 44105

Old Name

Isabel Irene Killik-Schuett
3823 Cullen Drive
Cleveland OH 44105
Old Name's Attorney
Anthony Mathew Rifici
Rifici Law Office
28025 Clemens Road
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Briggs Allen Schuett
3823 Cullen Drive
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 MSC 224916—Re: Isabel Irene Killik-Schuett. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. A. M. Rifici, atty.
