Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224916
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 1, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Isabel Irene Schuett
3823 Cullen DriveCleveland OH 44105
Old Name
Isabel Irene Killik-Schuett
3823 Cullen DriveCleveland OH 44105
Old Name's Attorney
Rifici Law Office
28025 Clemens Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant
Briggs Allen Schuett
3823 Cullen DriveCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 MSC 224916—Re: Isabel Irene Killik-Schuett. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. A. M. Rifici, atty.
