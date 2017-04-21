Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224917
- Date Died
- February 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Elizabeth S. Dolenc
19310 Mohican AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Applicant
Charles P. Dolenc
19310 Mohican AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 224917—Estate of Elizabeth S. Dolenc. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
