Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224917
Date Died
February 6, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Elizabeth S. Dolenc
19310 Mohican Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, February 6, 2017

Applicant

Charles P. Dolenc
19310 Mohican Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2017 EST 224917—Estate of Elizabeth S. Dolenc. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
