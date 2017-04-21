Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224920
Date Died
January 16, 2017
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Denis Mizerik
10426 Halcyon Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Christine Dienesch Mizerik
10426 Halcyon Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Brian Potter
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Fiduciary

Christine Dienesch Mizerik
10426 Halcyon Drive
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Steven Brian Potter
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 224920—Estate of Denis Mizerik. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. S. B. Potter, atty.
