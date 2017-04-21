Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224920
- Date Died
- January 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Denis Mizerik
10426 Halcyon DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Monday, January 16, 2017
Applicant
Christine Dienesch Mizerik
10426 Halcyon DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Fiduciary
Christine Dienesch Mizerik
10426 Halcyon DriveParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 EST 224920—Estate of Denis Mizerik. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. S. B. Potter, atty.
