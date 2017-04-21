Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224928
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 5, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Mahogany Marie Cameron
4385 E. 139th St.Garfield Heights OH 44105
Old Name
Mahogany Marie Guerry
4385 E. 139th St.Garfield Heights OH 44105
Applicant
Stephanie Cameron
4385 E. 139th St.Garfield Heights OH 44105
Text2017 MSC 224928—Re: Mahogany Marie Guerry. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
