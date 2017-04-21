Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224928
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 5, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Mahogany Marie Cameron
4385 E. 139th St.
Garfield Heights OH 44105

Old Name

Mahogany Marie Guerry
4385 E. 139th St.
Garfield Heights OH 44105

Applicant

Stephanie Cameron
4385 E. 139th St.
Garfield Heights OH 44105

Text

2017 MSC 224928—Re: Mahogany Marie Guerry. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
