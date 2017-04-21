Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224937
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
John Does 1-5
Plaintiff
Monica J. Honroth
7923 Orianna StreetBrecksville OH 44141
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gross & Gross, LLC
22901 Millcreek Blvd.
Highland Hills OH 44122
Defendant
Susan Frazier
440 Poi CourtMerritt Island FL 32953
Defendant
Or Unborn Heirs Unknown And
, Trustees Of Gunther Flegenheimer And Any Other I, Nterested PartiesOH
Plaintiff
Mark J. Flegenheimer
3494 Vanguard Dr.Frisco TX 75034
Defendant
Ursula Nechvatal
1604 Center RoadHinckley OH 44233
Defendant
Charles N. Higgens
And As Successor Trustee, 9930 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Unit 3cMentor OH 44060
Defendant
Oscar Flegenheimer
633 Sand Lake SourtMount Dora FL 32757
Defendant
Huntington Bancshares, Inc
Ct Corporation System, Agent, 1300 East Ninth StreetCleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 224937—Monica J. Honroth vs Charles N. Higgens, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. D. T. Waltz, atty.
