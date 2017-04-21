Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224937
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

John Does 1-5

Plaintiff

Monica J. Honroth
7923 Orianna Street
Brecksville OH 44141
Plaintiff's Attorney
David Timothy Waltz
Gross & Gross, LLC
22901 Millcreek Blvd.
Highland Hills OH 44122

Defendant

Susan Frazier
440 Poi Court
Merritt Island FL 32953

Defendant

Or Unborn Heirs Unknown And
, Trustees Of Gunther Flegenheimer And Any Other I, Nterested Parties
OH

Plaintiff

Mark J. Flegenheimer
3494 Vanguard Dr.
Frisco TX 75034

Defendant

Ursula Nechvatal
1604 Center Road
Hinckley OH 44233

Defendant

Charles N. Higgens
And As Successor Trustee, 9930 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Unit 3c
Mentor OH 44060

Defendant

Oscar Flegenheimer
633 Sand Lake Sourt
Mount Dora FL 32757

Defendant

Huntington Bancshares, Inc
Ct Corporation System, Agent, 1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 224937—Monica J. Honroth vs Charles N. Higgens, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. D. T. Waltz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 