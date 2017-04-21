Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224941
Date Died
February 13, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Edward Zupan
2886 Rockefeller Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Joseph L. Caresani
5332 Sebastian Court
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224941—Estate of Joseph L. Caresani. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
