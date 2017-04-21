Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224941
- Date Died
- February 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Edward Zupan
2886 Rockefeller RoadWilloughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Joseph L. Caresani
5332 Sebastian CourtHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 224941—Estate of Joseph L. Caresani. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
