Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224942
Date Died
January 31, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Walter Apanasewicz
1811 Forest Road
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Barbara Apanasewicz
1811 Forest Road
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 EST 224942—Estate of Barbara Apanasewicz. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Zele, atty.
