Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224942
- Date Died
- January 31, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Walter Apanasewicz
1811 Forest RoadEuclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Barbara Apanasewicz
1811 Forest RoadEuclid OH 44117
Text2017 EST 224942—Estate of Barbara Apanasewicz. Will admitted to probate. R. J. Zele, atty.
