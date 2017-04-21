Date Filed Friday, April 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224943 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $25,000.00 Date Died March 8, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224943—Estate of Joseph F. Burya. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. R. J. Zele, atty.