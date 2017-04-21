Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224943
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$25,000.00
Date Died
March 8, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Robert Burya
2534 Chagrin Drive
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Joseph F. Burya
151 East 264th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 224943—Estate of Joseph F. Burya. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. R. J. Zele, atty.
