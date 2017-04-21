Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224943
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $25,000.00
- Date Died
- March 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Robert Burya
2534 Chagrin DriveWilloughby Hills OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Joseph F. Burya
151 East 264th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Text2017 EST 224943—Estate of Joseph F. Burya. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25,000.00. R. J. Zele, atty.
