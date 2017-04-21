Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224944
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Kathleen D. Nofel
11851 Nottingham ParkwayNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Bernard J. Nofel
11851 Nottingham ParkwayNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 224944—Estate of Bernard J. Nofel. Will admitted to probate. J. S. Aussem, atty.
