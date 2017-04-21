Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224944
Date Died
March 15, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Kathleen D. Nofel
11851 Nottingham Parkway
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
James Scott Aussem
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Bernard J. Nofel
11851 Nottingham Parkway
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224944—Estate of Bernard J. Nofel. Will admitted to probate. J. S. Aussem, atty.
