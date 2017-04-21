Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224945
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Ward

Anne Cosby
10603 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 224945—Re: Anne Cosby. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
