Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224945
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 18, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Avenue, Suite 555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Ward
Anne Cosby
10603 Detroit AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 224945—Re: Anne Cosby. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
