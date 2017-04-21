Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224946
- Date Died
- March 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Barbara A. Pugel
4644 Whitehall Dr.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Karberg & Associates Co., LPA
30799 Pinetree Road, #417
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5903
Decedent
Ludwig H. Pugel
4644 Whitehall Dr.South Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Text2017 EST 224946—Estate of Ludwig H. Pugel. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. K. Karberg, atty.
