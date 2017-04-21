Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224946
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Barbara A. Pugel
4644 Whitehall Dr.
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Bruce Kent Karberg
Karberg & Associates Co., LPA
30799 Pinetree Road, #417
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5903

Decedent

Ludwig H. Pugel
4644 Whitehall Dr.
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224946—Estate of Ludwig H. Pugel. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. K. Karberg, atty.
