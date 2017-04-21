Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224948
- Date Died
- August 13, 2014
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell CourtMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Josephine Grebenc
19405 Mohawk AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Fiduciary
Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell CourtMentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 224948—Estate of Josephine Grebenc. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
