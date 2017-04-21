Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224948
Date Died
August 13, 2014
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell Court
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Josephine Grebenc
19405 Mohawk Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119

Fiduciary

Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell Court
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 224948—Estate of Josephine Grebenc. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
