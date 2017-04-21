Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224950
Bond
1
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell Court
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Anton Grebenc
19405 Mohawk Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017

Fiduciary

Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell Court
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas Joseph Sacerich
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 224950—Estate of Anton Grebenc. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 