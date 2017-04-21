Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224950
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell CourtMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Anton Grebenc
19405 Mohawk AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Fiduciary
Robert Grebenc
7408 Rockwell CourtMentor OH 44060
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas J. Sacerich, Attorney at Law
8302 Yellow Brick Road
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 224950—Estate of Anton Grebenc. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. J. Sacerich, atty.
