Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224951
- Filing Code
- SIT
Defendant
Joseph Rinardo Scarso
17673 36th Ct. NeLoxahatchee FL 33470
Plaintiff
Laurence R. Turbow
4403 St. Clair AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Plaintiff's Attorney
Laurence A. Turbow, LPA, Inc.
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Plaintiff
The Rinardo Scarso Declaration Of Trust
4403 St. Clair Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 ADV 224951—Laurence R. Turbow vs Joseph Rinardo Scarso. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. L. A. Turbow, atty.
About your information and the public record.