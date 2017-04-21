Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224951
Filing Code
SIT

Defendant

Joseph Rinardo Scarso
17673 36th Ct. Ne
Loxahatchee FL 33470

Plaintiff

Laurence R. Turbow
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Plaintiff's Attorney
Laurence Arnold Turbow
Laurence A. Turbow, LPA, Inc.
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Plaintiff

The Rinardo Scarso Declaration Of Trust
4403 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 ADV 224951—Laurence R. Turbow vs Joseph Rinardo Scarso. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed. L. A. Turbow, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 