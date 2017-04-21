Date Filed Friday, April 21, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224954 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $250,000.00 Date Died February 8, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224954—Estate of Evelyn M. Grieger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. K. R. Keogh, atty.