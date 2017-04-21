Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224954
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $250,000.00
- Date Died
- February 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Evelyn M. Grieger
18821 Shurmer RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Applicant
Donald L. Closter
520 Tippencanoe Dr.Springfield IL 62711
Applicant's Attorney
Koehler Neal LLC
1301 E. Ninth St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224954—Estate of Evelyn M. Grieger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. K. R. Keogh, atty.
