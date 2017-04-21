Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224954
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$250,000.00
Date Died
February 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Evelyn M. Grieger
18821 Shurmer Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Applicant

Donald L. Closter
520 Tippencanoe Dr.
Springfield IL 62711
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Rodden Keogh
Koehler Neal LLC
1301 E. Ninth St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224954—Estate of Evelyn M. Grieger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. K. R. Keogh, atty.
