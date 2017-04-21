Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224955
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
John Perdak
13136 Darlington AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Applicant
James Wojcicki
13877 Shady Oak Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 224955—Estate of John Perdak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
About your information and the public record.