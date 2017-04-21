Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224955
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

John Perdak
13136 Darlington Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Applicant

James Wojcicki
13877 Shady Oak Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 224955—Estate of John Perdak. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
