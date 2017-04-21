Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224956
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ann Perdak
13136 Darlington AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Applicant
James A. Wojcicki
13877 Shady Oak Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 224956—Estate of Ann Perdak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
