Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224958
Date Died
May 21, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Loretta M. Ianni
612 Quilliams Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Saturday, May 21, 2016

Applicant

Thomas Ianni
404-81 Bramble Lane
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Esshaki Wensink
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224958—Estate of Loretta M. Ianni. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Wensink, atty.
