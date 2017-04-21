Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224958
- Date Died
- May 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Loretta M. Ianni
612 Quilliams RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, May 21, 2016
Applicant
Thomas Ianni
404-81 Bramble LaneAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224958—Estate of Loretta M. Ianni. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. E. Wensink, atty.
