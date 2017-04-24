Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224969
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Shalinda Glenn
33141 Fairport Drive
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Albert Modica
5001 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2602

Decedent

Reginald Glenn
6800 Mayfield Road, Apt. 332
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, September 9, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224969—Estate of Reginald Glenn Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. A. Modica, atty.
