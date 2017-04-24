Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224969
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Shalinda Glenn
33141 Fairport DriveAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
5001 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2602
Decedent
Reginald Glenn
6800 Mayfield Road, Apt. 332Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, September 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 224969—Estate of Reginald Glenn Sr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. A. Modica, atty.
