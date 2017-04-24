Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224973
- Date Died
- March 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Diane L. Pavella
4239 Martin Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Kreig J Brusnahan and Assoc
158-A Lear Rd
Avon Lake OH 44012
Decedent
Stanley Wasko
27500 Mill RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 224973—Estate of Stanley Wasko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Prudhoe, atty.
About your information and the public record.