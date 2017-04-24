Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224973
Date Died
March 12, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Diane L. Pavella
4239 Martin Dr.
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Robert Prudhoe
Kreig J Brusnahan and Assoc
158-A Lear Rd
Avon Lake OH 44012

Decedent

Stanley Wasko
27500 Mill Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224973—Estate of Stanley Wasko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Prudhoe, atty.
