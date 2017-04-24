Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224982
Date Died
March 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Constance Elaine Winner
8292 Pineway Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, March 13, 2017

Applicant

Barbara Ann Strenko
8292 Pineway Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 224982—Estate of Constance Elaine Winner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 