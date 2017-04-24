Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224982
- Date Died
- March 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Constance Elaine Winner
8292 Pineway DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Barbara Ann Strenko
8292 Pineway DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 224982—Estate of Constance Elaine Winner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. M. Preston, atty.
