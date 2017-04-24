Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224983
Date Died
January 12, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Jean G. Ingalls
1890 East 107th Street Apt. 510
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017

Applicant

Paul V. Ingalls
1890 East 107th Street Apt. 510
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen Good Thomas
Stephen G. Thomas Co., LPA
100 North Main Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 224983—Estate of Jean G. Ingalls. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. G. Thomas, atty.
