Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224983
- Date Died
- January 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Jean G. Ingalls
1890 East 107th Street Apt. 510Cleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017
Applicant
Paul V. Ingalls
1890 East 107th Street Apt. 510Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen G. Thomas Co., LPA
100 North Main Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 224983—Estate of Jean G. Ingalls. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. G. Thomas, atty.
About your information and the public record.