Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224985
- Date Died
- April 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Willie A. Tucker
4195 East 147th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Rosita M. Holloway
8778 Ray Court Apartment 7Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117
Fiduciary
Rosita M. Holloway
8778 Ray Court Apartment 7Twinsburg OH 44087
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117
Text2017 EST 224985—Estate of Willie A. Tucker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. Thomas, III, atty.
