Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224985
Date Died
April 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Willie A. Tucker
4195 East 147th Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Rosita M. Holloway
8778 Ray Court Apartment 7
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117

Fiduciary

Rosita M. Holloway
8778 Ray Court Apartment 7
Twinsburg OH 44087
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sam Thomas III
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 EST 224985—Estate of Willie A. Tucker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. Thomas, III, atty.
