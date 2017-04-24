Date Filed Monday, April 24, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224986 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 18, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 224986—Re: Wendy Rostankowski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. A. Pidala, atty.