Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224986
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 18, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Randy Butwina
28 May Ave.
Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Sherry A. Pidala
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Ward

Wendy Rostankowski
77 Summerset Drive
Walton Hills OH 44146

Text

2017 GRD 224986—Re: Wendy Rostankowski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. A. Pidala, atty.
