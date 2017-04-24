Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224986
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 18, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Randy Butwina
28 May Ave.Northfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Ward
Wendy Rostankowski
77 Summerset DriveWalton Hills OH 44146
Text2017 GRD 224986—Re: Wendy Rostankowski. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. A. Pidala, atty.
