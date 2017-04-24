Date Filed Monday, April 24, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV224989 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING May 3, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 224989—Adult Protective Services vs Freddie Bohanon. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.