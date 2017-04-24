Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224989
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
May 3, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Freddie Bohanon

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 224989—Adult Protective Services vs Freddie Bohanon. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 