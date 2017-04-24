Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224989
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGMay 3, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Freddie Bohanon
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 224989—Adult Protective Services vs Freddie Bohanon. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing May 3, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
