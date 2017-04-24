Date Filed Monday, April 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224991 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $450.00 Date Died February 15, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224991—Estate of Mollie Occhino. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $450.00. W. E. Hassay, atty.