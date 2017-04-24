Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224991
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$450.00
Date Died
February 15, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Donna Rodriguez
1595 Douglas Rd.
Wickliffe OH 44092
Applicant's Attorney
Wayne Edward Hassay
Maguire & Schneider
1650 Lake Shore Dr.
Columbus OH 43204

Decedent

Mollie Occhino
14611 Robert Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 224991—Estate of Mollie Occhino. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $450.00. W. E. Hassay, atty.
