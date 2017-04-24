Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224991
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $450.00
- Date Died
- February 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Donna Rodriguez
1595 Douglas Rd.Wickliffe OH 44092
Applicant's Attorney
Maguire & Schneider
1650 Lake Shore Dr.
Columbus OH 43204
Decedent
Mollie Occhino
14611 Robert DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 224991—Estate of Mollie Occhino. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $450.00. W. E. Hassay, atty.
