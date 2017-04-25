Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224997
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Mary D. Harris
2066 Glenridge Rd.
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Jocelyn Conwell
Jocelyn Conwell, LLC
13940 Cedar Avenue
Cleveland OH 44118

Ward

Pearlie May Griffin
1767 Catalpa Rd.
Cleveland OH 44112

Text

2017 GRD 224997—Re: Pearlie May Griffin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. Conwell, atty.
