Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224997
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 18, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Mary D. Harris
2066 Glenridge Rd.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Jocelyn Conwell, LLC
13940 Cedar Avenue
Cleveland OH 44118
Ward
Pearlie May Griffin
1767 Catalpa Rd.Cleveland OH 44112
Text2017 GRD 224997—Re: Pearlie May Griffin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. Conwell, atty.
