Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225002
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $66.00
- Date Died
- February 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Janet Wolfe Thomas
830 E. Fairy Chasm RoadBayside WI 53217
Applicant's Attorney
Perry and Karnatz, LLC
700 W. St. Clair, Suite 414
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Arlene J. Karnatz
79 Periwinkle DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary
Janet Wolfe Thomas
830 E. Fairy Chasm RoadBayside WI 53217
Fiduciary's Attorney
Perry and Karnatz, LLC
700 W. St. Clair, Suite 414
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225002—Estate of Arlene J. Karnatz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $66.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Karnatz, Jr., atty.
