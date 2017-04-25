Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225002
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$66.00
Date Died
February 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Janet Wolfe Thomas
830 E. Fairy Chasm Road
Bayside WI 53217
Applicant's Attorney
William Edward Karnatz Jr.
Perry and Karnatz, LLC
700 W. St. Clair, Suite 414
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Arlene J. Karnatz
79 Periwinkle Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Fiduciary

Janet Wolfe Thomas
830 E. Fairy Chasm Road
Bayside WI 53217
Fiduciary's Attorney
William Edward Karnatz Jr.
Perry and Karnatz, LLC
700 W. St. Clair, Suite 414
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225002—Estate of Arlene J. Karnatz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $66.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Karnatz, Jr., atty.
