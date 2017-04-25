Date Filed Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225002 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $66.00 Date Died February 25, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225002—Estate of Arlene J. Karnatz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $66.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Karnatz, Jr., atty.