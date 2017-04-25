Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225005
Date Died
February 23, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Joan M. Murphy

Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017

Applicant

Christine M. Murphy
5880 Rockport Lane
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Mirro Edmonds
Marie Mirro Edmonds Co., L.P.A.
807 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 225005—Estate of Joan M. Murphy. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. M. Edmonds, atty.
