Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225005
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Joan M. Murphy
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Applicant
Christine M. Murphy
5880 Rockport LaneFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Mirro Edmonds Co., L.P.A.
807 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 225005—Estate of Joan M. Murphy. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. M. Edmonds, atty.
