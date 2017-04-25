Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225008
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
July 15, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Arthur P. Pannill
15 Oakland Street
Englewood NJ 07631

Date Died :Wednesday, July 15, 2015

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225008—Estate of Arthur P. Pannill. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
