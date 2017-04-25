Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225008
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- July 15, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Arthur P. Pannill
15 Oakland StreetEnglewood NJ 07631
Date Died :Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225008—Estate of Arthur P. Pannill. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
