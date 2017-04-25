Date Filed Tuesday, April 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225008 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died July 15, 2015 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 225008—Estate of Arthur P. Pannill. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.